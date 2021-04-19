The CDC announced that half of US adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Close to 130 million Americans have gotten at least one shot at the time of writing this story on Sunday.

The news comes just after the world hit three million deaths from the coronavirus.

Half of American adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Sunday, the AP reported Sunday, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that 50.4% of Americans who are 18 or older have had at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, which is about 130 million people.

Some 84 million people are fully vaccinated from coronavirus, or about 32.5% of the population, the AP report said.

The news comes a day after the global death toll for coronavirus reached 3 million, as Insider's Aria Bendix reported.

More than 566,000 of those deaths happened in the United States, which is the highest death toll for any individual country.

Brazil follows the US at almost 370,000, and India accounts for 175,000 deaths from the virus.

President Joe Biden recently announced that all US adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by Monday April 19.

The US currently has enough vaccinations available for every American, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci also said that he predicts children of any age will be able to get vaccinated by 2022.

Fauci has previously stated that 70 to 85% of the American population needs to be vaccinated for the US to reach herd immunity.