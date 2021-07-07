The president of Haiti has been killed
The serving president of Haiti was killed at his home early Wednesday morning, the government has confirmed.
Jovonel Moïse was killed in his private residence around 01:00 Wednesday morning by a group of assailants, Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a Wednesday statement.
The statement did not identify the assailants, but said they were Spanish-speaking.
The first lady was also injured by gunshot in the attack, the statement said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
