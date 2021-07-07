The serving president of Haiti was killed at his home early Wednesday morning, the government has confirmed.

Jovonel Moïse was killed in his private residence around 01:00 Wednesday morning by a group of assailants, Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a Wednesday statement.

The statement did not identify the assailants, but said they were Spanish-speaking.

The first lady was also injured by gunshot in the attack, the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

