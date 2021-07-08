Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home on Wednesday.

Video shows someone saying in English over a megaphone: "This is a DEA operation."

A Haitian official told the Miami Herald they were mercenaries.

The assailants who killed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his home on Wednesday morning were mercenaries who pretended to be US Drug Enforcement Administration agents, the Miami Herald reported.

Videos taken in Pelerin 5, where Moïse's private home was located, showed assailants apparently claiming to be agents with the DEA, the Herald said.

In the footage, which Insider has reviewed but could not independently verify, a man's voice can be heard saying in English over a megaphone: "This is a DEA operation."

No evidence suggests the DEA had any part in the attack. The agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Herald cited government officials in both Haiti and the US who dismissed the idea that the DEA had anything to do with the killing.

An unnamed Haitian government official told the Herald the assassins were "mercenaries," and a State Department official told the outlet the claim that the DEA was involved in the attack "absolutely false."

Haiti's police chief announced Wednesday night that four suspects had been killed in a gun battle with the police, and that two others were arrested.

Officials have not yet identified the suspects, but said some of them were speaking Spanish. The primary languages spoken in Haiti are Haitian Creole and French.

