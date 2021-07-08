Assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot 12 times when gunmen stormed into his home.

Pétion-Ville deputy justice of the peace, Carl Henry Destin, revealed the details to the Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

Assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was riddled with a dozen bullets - some from high-calibre weapons - when gunmen stormed into his home and killed him, a local justice of the peace said, according to a report.

"We found twelve [bullet wounds] on the body of the president," Pétion-Ville deputy justice of the peace, Carl Henry Destin, told French-language newspaper Le Nouvelliste, explaining that they were made with both large-caliber and smaller calibre weapons.

Haitian first lady Martine Moïse was also critically injured in the attack.

Destin told the newspaper that Jovenel Moïse's office and bedroom "were ransacked."

Destin told the paper that Moïse's eye was gouged out, adding that he was shot in the forehead, chest, hip, and abdomen.

Le Nouvelliste reported that one of the couple's three children, Jomarlie Jovenel Moïse, was at the home at the time of the attack and hid in her brother's bedroom. Authorities say the child is safe.

Destin, citing witnesses, told the news outlet that a maid and another worker were tied up by the assassins who shouted "DEA operation" when they entered the home.

The police chief of Haiti, Léon Charles, said late on Wednesday night that four people suspected of being involved in the assassination were killed by police in a gun battle and two others were arrested.

Haitian security forces on Thursday caught more men believed to be involved in the assassination plot that killed Moïse, Reuters reported, citing live images shown by several Haitian media outlets.

