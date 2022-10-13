Vote rigging sniffed out in election for the fattest bear in an Alaskan park

An undemocratic process almost spoiled Fat Bear Week when some users flooded voting with fake emails.

According to organizers, they caught a campaign that boosted one brown bear's vote tally by 9,000 votes.

Voters will decide the winner on Tuesday, as bear 747 and bear 901 compete to be named the beefiest bear.

A flurry of fake votes threatened to throw the balance of the annual Fat Bear Week competition at the Katmai National Park in Alaska, a tournament where online users get to vote for their favorite beefed-up brown bears as they fatten themselves to survive the harsh winter ahead.

According to Rolling Stone, the voting scandal occurred over the two days as the tournament-style voting bracket held it's semi-final voting run-offs for the bears. The organizers told Rolling Stone that as the competition neared voting for the final two contenders on Tuesday, they caught a surge of votes coming from fake emails and suspicious IP addresses.

During Sunday's run-off between bear 435, also known as Holly, and bear 747, bad actors attempted to rig the contest.





"747 was winning was leading in votes for the whole day and by quite a substantial amount," Amber Kraft, the Interpretation and Education Program Manager for the National Park Service told Rolling Stone. "When there were just a few hours of voting left we noticed that 435 Holly received over 9,000 votes in a very short period of time."

Holly, a veteran blonde-furred female adult bear, was the competition's winner in 2019. The park wrote that her fur coat and body "resembles the shape and color of a lightly toasted marshmallow."

747 was named after the Boeing airplane and is a behemoth competitor with a "low-hanging belly" who swept the tournament and won in 2020, according to the park. The male bear weighs as much as 635kg and is one of the largest brown bears on earth.

"Most bears recognize they cannot compete with him physically and they yield space upon his approach," park officials wrote on their website. Bear 901, a finalist on Tuesday, is the new kid on the block.

?? A Fat Bear Week scandal for the ages ??

Someone stuffed the ballot box! The correct total after our review is:

747: 37,940

435: 30,430

That makes 747 today's winner.

Fake votes are discarded, and all the past days' votes have been reviewed.

We'll see you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HQcyZOWfeG — explore.org (@exploreorg) October 10, 2022