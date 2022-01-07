Jacob Zuma showed just how far he would go for the Gupta family through his support for its media empire, Justice Raymond Zondo said.

The state capture commission counted R240 million that state companies spent with The New Age – all of it irregular, and all of it wasteful.

Those involved didn't care about the law, said Zondo.

And Zuma put the Gupta family ahead of the people of South Africa through his actions.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

In mid-2010, the Gupta family launched The New Age (TNA), a national daily newspaper around which they would quickly build a media empire, including a 24/7 television news channel.

The newspaper had been his idea, former President Jacob Zuma later told the state capture commission, right down to its name.

And it was the interactions between that newspaper and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under Zuma's administration that showed how flatly unlawfully money was extracted from the state for the benefit of the Gupta business, said Justice Raymond Zondo in the first part of his report on state capture delivered this week – and how involved Zuma was, personally.

Zondo counted a total of more than R240 million spent by SOEs with The New Age, just in major contracts, before it finally shut down under the control of Mzwanele Manyi, who now acts as a spokesperson for Zuma.

Not a cent of that should ever have been paid, Zondo found.

Government’s central communications agency, GCIS, spent R34 million with TNA, said Zondo. Eskom paid it just under R60 million, and Transnet paid it more than R147 million. SAA also bought newspapers in bulk.

Not a cent of that should ever have been spent with TNA, Zondo said.

"The TNA investigation conducted by the Commission has shown that contracts concluded between TNA and Transnet, Eskom and SAA were not only irregular but wasteful, too."

The requirements of the Public Finance Management Act made "every one of the TNA contracts unlawful", said Zondo.

Zondo recommended that various people at the state companies should be investigated for what he considers clear legal breaches in the handling of payments to The New Age. But it was clear where the support for the Gupta publication ultimately came from, his report shows. Zuma removed GCIS head Themba Maseko, after Maseko refused to hand over all government advertising spend to The New Age. Then he lied to the state capture commission about the sequence of events, said Zondo with a "dishonest version", a "fabrication by Mr Zuma". The way in which Zuma removed Maseko "is of great significance in understanding Mr Zuma’s role in state capture and advancing the interests of the Guptas and his family at the expense of the interests of the people of South Africa," said Zondo. "It shows how far he was prepared to go in order to advance the agenda of the Guptas."

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.