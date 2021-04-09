Climate activist Greta Thunberg said she is skipping the UN's climate change conference, citing vaccine inequality between rich and poor nations.

She tweeted on Friday: "Of course I would love to attend the Glasgow #COP26 But not unless everyone can take part on the same terms."

"Right now many countries are vaccinating healthy young people, often at the expense of risk groups and front line workers (mainly from global south, as usual...)."

"Inequality and climate injustice is already the heart of the climate crisis. If people can't be vaccinated and travel to be represented equally that's undemocratic and would worsen the problem.

"Vaccine nationalism won't solve the pandemic. Global problems need global solutions."

"But if current trends continue and the #cop26 has to be delayed that doesn't mean we have to delay the urgent action required."

"We don't have to wait for conferences nor anyone or anything else to dramatically start reducing our emissions. Solidarity and action can start today."