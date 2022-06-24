Trending

Greek TV station showed viewers how to siphon petrol from people's cars amid skyrocketing fuel prices

Fuel prices have continued to soar in Greece, with unleaded petrol now costing over $9 a gallon.
  • A Greek state-owned TV station stunned viewers by airing advice on how to siphon gasoline.
  • On the program, a car expert showed viewers how to pierce a fuel tank from under a vehicle.
  • People mocking the segment online said the station would next show tutorials on how to steal food.
A Greek state-owned TV station has been ridiculed for airing a tutorial on how to siphon gasoline from a car and puncture a fuel tank to drain its contents, as the country grapples with a fuel crisis.

In the segment aired on Wednesday morning by the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, a car expert explained how to insert a tube into a vehicle's fuel tank and suck the gasoline within into a container.

The station's reporter, Costas Stamou, who was with the car expert, said the task is "not something terribly complicated," according to a translation by Agence France-Presse.

"You don't even need a special tube, even a hose for balconies will do," Stamou said, per AFP.

The car expert is also seen underneath an elevated car, showing Stamou and viewers how to pierce a fuel tank from below to obtain its contents.

The TV segment has since been mocked online. Greek satire and meme website Luben posted a version of the video on YouTube. "The reporter: In tomorrow's bulletin, we will learn how to open balcony doors from the outside and the most animal-friendly ways to distract a guard dog," its top comment said.

One Twitter user posted excerpts of the aired program, quipping: "In tomorrow's episode: How to get two kilos of feta cheese and a steak without being noticed in the supermarket."

Fuel prices have continued to soar in Greece, where unleaded petrol costs over $9 a gallon, according to European price-tracking website Fuelo.



