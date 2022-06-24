Greek TV station showed viewers how to siphon petrol from people's cars amid skyrocketing fuel prices

A Greek state-owned TV station stunned viewers by airing advice on how to siphon gasoline.

On the program, a car expert showed viewers how to pierce a fuel tank from under a vehicle.

People mocking the segment online said the station would next show tutorials on how to steal food.

A Greek state-owned TV station has been ridiculed for airing a tutorial on how to siphon gasoline from a car and puncture a fuel tank to drain its contents, as the country grapples with a fuel crisis.

In the segment aired on Wednesday morning by the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, a car expert explained how to insert a tube into a vehicle's fuel tank and suck the gasoline within into a container.

The station's reporter, Costas Stamou, who was with the car expert, said the task is "not something terribly complicated," according to a translation by Agence France-Presse.

"You don't even need a special tube, even a hose for balconies will do," Stamou said, per AFP.

The car expert is also seen underneath an elevated car, showing Stamou and viewers how to pierce a fuel tank from below to obtain its contents.

The TV segment has since been mocked online. Greek satire and meme website Luben posted a version of the video on YouTube. "The reporter: In tomorrow's bulletin, we will learn how to open balcony doors from the outside and the most animal-friendly ways to distract a guard dog," its top comment said.

One Twitter user posted excerpts of the aired program, quipping: "In tomorrow's episode: How to get two kilos of feta cheese and a steak without being noticed in the supermarket."

Fuel prices have continued to soar in Greece, where unleaded petrol costs over $9 a gallon, according to European price-tracking website Fuelo.







