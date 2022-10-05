Govt should cover burnout leave, SA expert argues – and ignoring WhatsApp should be a legal right

Burnout can be catastrophic for individuals and the economy, says Stellenbosch University law professor Karin Calitz.

She says the department of labour’s Compensation Fund should help burnout victims, but for now it doesn’t cover any mental condition.

She also wants a 40-hour working week, a national code on the 'right to disconnect' and extended sick leave for burnout victims.

Burnout is cutting a swathe through the SA workforce but its victims are on the back foot because no law covers their psychological safety, says a legal expert.

Karin Calitz, a Stellenbosch University emeritus professor, has called for sweeping reforms including a code allowing employees to disconnect by ignoring after-hours WhatsApps and e-mails.

She also wants burnout to be added to the list of medical conditions covered by the labour department’s Compensation Fund. This would guarantee burnout victims financial support, and Calitz says the fund should also pay for psychotherapy.

Writing in the peer-reviewed Nelson Mandela University journal Obiter, she says legislation should also force employers to conduct risk assessments about working conditions that could lead to overwork, long hours and tight deadlines - then to take action.

And she says the maximum length of the working week, specified in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, should be reduced from 45 hours to 40, “to ensure a healthy work-life balance”. As it is, according to the OECD Better Life Index 2019, SA’s work-life balance score is among the world’s worst.

No-one documents burnout or work stress in SA, and there are no standards for ensuring good mental health in the workplace. But surveys elsewhere in the world have found burnout rates of up to 76%, with women the worst affected, and in 2020 the International Labour Organisation said the Covid pandemic had worsened the problem.

Although there is no generally accepted definition of burnout, one widely used index says its three key features - which develop slowly - are overwhelming exhaustion, feelings of cynicism and detachment from the job, and a sense of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment.

“Added to the cynicism dimension are factors such as the inability to feel, disillusionment and a lack of compassion,” says Calitz, adding that victims also report suffering cognitive impairment with symptoms such as slow thinking and decreased creativity.

Effects of the condition are also felt more widely. “It has devastating consequences for the physical and psychological health of workers, their families, the workplace, and ultimately the economy,” says Calitz.

“It decreases productivity [and] causes high staff turnover, loss of motivation, increased absenteeism, and impacts on … the healthcare system.”

What causes burnout?

In 1999, two of the leading authorities on burnout, Michael Leiter and Christina Maslach, identified six areas of working life where the seeds of the condition are sown:

Workload: Perhaps the most obvious factor, since it has a strong relationship with exhaustion.

Control: A conflict about an employee’s role or lack of direction by management can lead an employee to feel a lack of control which leads to exhaustion.

Reward: A discrepancy between pay or recognition and the demands placed on the employee can cause feelings of ineffectiveness.

Community: This covers support by managers and colleagues as well as by family members. When it is absent, exhaustion can follow.

Fairness: Employees are not only interested in decisions made at work, but in the fairness of the way they were made. Perceptions of unfairness lead to cynicism.

Values: A conflict between the values of an organisation and its employee can drain energy and fuel cynicism.

What does the law offer?

Legislation ranging from the constitution and several acts of parliament to the common law ostensibly assists people with burnout, Calitz says, but nowhere is the law’s protection explicit - mainly because burnout is not recognised in SA as a distinguishable disease.

That means people who want to make a legal claim for burnout are likely to face an uphill battle. “They could be successful in claiming damages on the ground that their employers had a legal duty to protect them from psychosocial harm caused by burnout. It may, however, be a costly and lengthy process,” she says.

Burnout sufferers could claim discrimination under the Employment Equity Act’s disability provisions, and Calitz says similar laws elsewhere in the world suggest measures that might help include reduced workload and hours, transfer to another department, time for psychotherapy or rehabilitation and unpaid sick leave.

The Labour Relations Act could be relevant, says Calitz, because “the intrinsic characteristic of burnout is that it is caused by conditions in the workplace”. This means there is a duty on the employer to accommodate the employee.

The Basic Conditions of Employment Act, which sets the maximum working week at 45 hours, also requires employers to provide a safe and healthy workplace, while the Occupational Health and Safety Act says they must assess and eliminate risks.

Finally, the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act says employees may be entitled to assistance from the Compensation Fund if they contract a disease at work that leaves them disabled.

Calitz says the authors of the 1993 act envisaged only physical diseases, but in at least two cases courts have awarded compensation under the act for post-traumatic stress disorder to employees who witnessed violent scenes. “These cases are illustrative of a form of burnout that is caused by the type of work a person does,” she says.

Since burnout is only caused by work stress, “it cannot but be regarded as a risk incidental to the workplace”.