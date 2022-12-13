Govt agencies have paid off billions in debt to cities – but overall numbers don't look good

There has been a sharp drop in the debts that government agencies owe metros, with more than 40% paid off over a three-month period.

But that is nowhere near enough to make up for a surge in unpaid debts by households, new Treasury numbers show.

Consumers now owe municipalities R290 billion, and almost all of that is unlikely to ever be paid.

At the last available count, until the end of September, government agencies owed 5.7% of all the debt carried by the country's metros, regular quarterly numbers published by the National Treasury on Monday show, a total of R8.4 billion.

That is a rather dramatic decrease from the R14.6 billion (or 12.8% of the total) such agencies had owed metros just three months before, in the period that ended on 30 June.

The influx of cash that represents should have eased the universal strain on city finances around the country, but it was not enough to make a dent in the broader problem of unpaid rates and taxes. Between them, the metros reported residents had run up debt at a rate of R10 billion per month, which means they are now carrying 17.4% more debt than they were at the same time last year.

Three cities now have more than R20 billion of debt on their books: Johannesburg at R43.9 billion, Ekurhuleni at R27.8 billion, and eThekwini at R21.7 billion.

For in-between secondary cities, aggregate debt levels were effectively flat quarter-on-quarter, but smaller municipalities also saw debts climb, so that consumers now owe South Africa's municipalities R290 billion – up from R255.4 billion three months earlier.

The National Treasury has some very firm ideas about when municipalities should and should not write off debt, but it tracks what it classifies as "actual realistically collectable" debt, that which is under 90 days old. By that measure, the consumer debt that could be recovered comes to R48.8 billion. Or, put differently, municipal debts old enough to start looking a lot like bad debts have gone from under R220 billion to well over R240 billion in a matter of months.

Five years ago, the total debts owed to municipalities amounted to just R143.6 billion. At that time, Johannesburg was owed R18.8 billion, Ekurhuleni was owed 14.4 billion, and eThekwini R9.3 billion.

Eskom has been taking an increasingly hard line on municipalities that don't pay for their power, blaming them for the gaping holes in its own finances that contribute to load shedding.

Some municipalities, in turn, have said they can not pay their bills when residents fail to settle their accounts.