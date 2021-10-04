Former FDA commissioner says Covid-19 vaccine included in childhood immunisation schedule is 'inevitable'
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said he thinks it's "inevitable that the Covid-19 vaccine is going to be incorporated into the childhood immunization schedule" in an interview on CBS's "Face The Nation" Sunday. As Insider reported, the FDA could authorize the vaccine for younger children aged 5 to 11 by the holidays. In late August, the agency greenlit the doses for people 16 and older, and still available under emergency use authorisation for kids 12 to 15, according to the FDA website. "You're going to see other states and local districts moving forward with their own mandates," Gottlieb added. "And I think the right locus for decision-making around these mandates is at the local level. So, you're going to see other states like California taking this up." Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a mandate requiring students to receive the shots adding to a "well-established list that currently includes 10 vaccinations." However, other officials, for example, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, oppose implementing vaccine mandates. "You're going to see other states and local districts moving forward with their own mandates," @ScottGottliebMD tells @margbrennan of mandates for children in school, adding it's "inevitable" a COVID vaccine will be incorporated to the childhood immunization schedule. pic.twitter.com/7iFOwZlA14 During the interview, moderator Margaret Brennan asked Gottlieb about his concerns regarding the politicization of vaccines. "I do worry about the consequences of the moment we're in. The fact that now vaccination is something that's dividing us culturally and politically...I think that's going to have broader implications than just around Covid. I worry that going forward, we're going to see vaccination rates decline as this becomes more of a political football," he said.
