Google says it’ll ‘work constructively’ with SA competition authorities that want search changes

Google says it will "work constructively" with South Africa's Competition Commission.

More specifically, it will answer questions that the commission has.

Provisional recommendations the Competition Commission released this week call for Google to change how search results are presented.

The body also floated the idea of changing Android and iPhones' reliance on Google's search.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Google says it will "work constructively" with South Africa's Competition Commission – albeit to "answer their questions", rather than make changes to how it presents search results in South Africa.

The Competition Commission this week released preliminary findings in a massive, long-running inquiry into the state of competition online, covering everything from property sales to food delivery.

Concerned about the ability of small businesses and black companies to compete online, that inquiry gave Google specific design instructions on how it should present search results, and raised the idea of demanding changes to Android smartphones.

See also on Fin24 | Google Search must change in SA, stricter rules needed for online sellers, inquiry finds

In response, Google has stressed that it is good for competition, and faces competition. "Our products increase choice and expand competition," the company said in a statement. "They level the playing field for small businesses everywhere — enabling them to sell their products, find customers, reduce their costs and, in difficult times, get back on their feet. The competition Google faces is always increasing: there are more ways than ever that people can find information, from specialized sites for travel and shopping, or from other search engines, social media and elsewhere." It made no mention of a legal challenge if the report is made final in its current form, an option Business Insider South Africa understands other internet players are exploring. The Commission wants Google to downgrade the position it gives to paid advertising in search results, a line of business worth more than $13 billion per month globally, or – but most likely, it says, also – better distinguish between ads and organic search by way of design elements such as shading and borders. The draft recommendations include specific design directions, saying Google must include "a large, bold and unambiguous 'ADVERT' label in the middle above the impression" when it serves ads within search results, along with a helpful illustration. It believes this kind of intervention will cost Google revenue. "These remedial actions are likely to aid in reducing the efficacy and price of ads, lowering costs to platforms and aiding smaller platforms which benefit from elevating organic results too," read provisional recommendations.

It wants the same remedies applied to specialist Google services such as Maps, Flights, and Shopping. Concerned with the dominance of Google search, the inquiry also recommend an "end to the default arrangements for Google Search on iOS and Android devices sold in South Africa". That would potentially require the special reconfiguration of just about every smartphone sold in South Africa.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.