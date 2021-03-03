Google users in South Africa were hit by an outage on Wednesday night.

It lasted for around 30 minutes.

The online search giant Google and its services suffered an outage on Wednesday night.



The service monitoring platform Downdetector shows that the outage was first reported just before 19:30 on Wednesday evening, in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban. By 20:00, Google sites were restored.

Google last suffered an outage in mid-December, which lasted for an hour. YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive and other Google services were affected.

The outage was caused by a failure in the company’s authentication tools, The Guardian reported at the time. The tools manage how users log in to services run by both Google and third-party developers.

?? my entire service is down and Google IS the internet. — Karabo Lediga (@MissLed) March 3, 2021

Google went down, and we couldn’t even Google other search engines to Google with ??What a mess ?? — S. (@SollyHlaka) March 3, 2021

