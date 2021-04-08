WATCH | 'Godzilla' monitor lizard raids supermarket in Thailand, knocking over shelves and food
This is in Thailand...Nakhon Pathom to be exact.
Seeing a lot of people asking if this is a Komodo Dragon or a monitor lizard.
A Komodo Dragon IS a monitor lizard. There are 70 species of monitor lizard.
But Komodo Dragons don't exist in Thailand except for zoos, etc. pic.twitter.com/ZydwwwGq4Q— Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) April 7, 2021
- This isn't Godzilla vs. Kong - it's just a hungry, 1.8-metre long monitor lizard hanging out at a supermarket.
- The lizard raided 7/11 in Thailand this week, clambering onto a shelf of products and knocking over food packets on its way up.
- It was seemingly oblivious to the screams of shocked customers, and perched itself atop the shelf, surveying the store for food and basking under the warmth of the ceiling lights.
- A woman can be heard screaming in the video, "Is he hungry? Does he want to eat?" while other employees panicked about how the "shelves were ruined."
- Facebook user Jejene Narumpa first uploaded the video, which has been shared around 5,700 times.
- According to USA today, the lizard had emerged from a nearby canal and decided to pop to the shops in search of some tasty treats.
- Animal control in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, where the incident took place, tranquilised the monitor lizard and returned it safely to the wild.
