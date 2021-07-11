Giuliani built Trump's campaign legal team in a room with refuse "that overflowed onto the floor," a new book says.

Between Election Day and the day when Giuliani arrived, the space had reportedly not been cleaned.

The Trump campaign endured continuous legal setbacks while seeking to challenge the 2020 election.

Shortly after the November general election, Rudy Giuliani turned his focus to assembling a national legal team for then-President Donald Trump's campaign.

Giuliani, who was Trump's personal lawyer at the time, needed to bring together a national team in a day, with lawsuits set to go out shortly after November 14, according to a forthcoming book by Michael Wolff.

But the former New York City mayor was operating out of a conference room in the campaign's Rosslyn, Virginia, headquarters, that was "filled" with trash.

Wolff detailed the less-than-ideal situation in "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," an early copy of which was obtained by Insider.

"The room had not been cleaned since Election Day, eleven days before," the book said. "Refuse filled the trash cans and overflowed onto the floor. There was heavy sour or rotting smell - in the trash was a week-old Buffalo chicken sandwich - mixed with Giuliani's reliable farting."

While the views from the room were stunning - visitors to the room could see the Potomac River, the Capitol, and the Lincoln Memorial - Giuliani had his back to the window as he was busy strategising election contacts in key swing states from Arizona and Pennsylvania to Georgia and Michigan, the book said.

For the next few weeks, Giuliani would travel across the country, seeking to overturn the election results and stop the Electoral College certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

The Trump campaign went on to file over 40 campaign lawsuits, and none of them were remotely successful at changing the outcome of the presidential election.

Appeals to the US Supreme Court, which Trump thought would favour his cause to due to its 6-3 conservative bend, instead resulted in three major losses.