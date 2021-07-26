CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Germany was hit by devastating flooding in recent weeks.

In Beyenburg, western Germany, the modern alert system failed on July 14.

A monk used a medieval bell system to alert residents instead, local media said.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A monk used a medieval bell system to alert people to flooding as a modern alarm system failed.

The Church Times reported that a modern early-warning system failed in Beyenburg on July 14.

The Wuppertaler Rundschau newspaper reported that Brother Dirk, a member of the Order of the Cross in the Steinhaus Abbey in Beyenburg, rang a storm bell to alert people.

It reported that his ringing "alerted numerous local residents."

The Church Times reported that the bell had been in place as a warning system since the Middle Ages.

Germany has been battling devastating flooding that has killed at least 100 people.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.