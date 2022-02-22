Germany said it's axing the Nord Stream II pipeline deal because Russia moved forces into Ukraine.

Putin ordered Russian forces into pro-Kremlin areas of eastern Ukraine late Monday.

The pipeline connects Russia gas fields to Europe, and was fiercely opposed by the US.

Germany says it's scrapping its plans for the Nord Stream II pipeline, after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine.

During an address on the Ukraine crisis Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he decided to "reassess" the certification of the pipeline.

"The situation has fundamentally changed," he said.

It was the first significant economic consequence for Putin's Russia after its escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. The US, EU, and UK also promised formal economic sanctions later on Tuesday.

Scholz said Germany would reasses how to meet its energy needs without the pipeline, which provided a direct route between Russian gas production sites and mainland Europe. Earlier pipes went via Ukraine.

Nord Stream II, which had not been approved, was intended to deliver gas to Europe through undersea pipes, bypassing Ukraine.

The US said in late January that the pipeline would not open should Russia invade Ukraine.

"We will work with Germany to ensure it does not move forward," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at the time.

The US has long been concerned that new energy infrastructure between Russia and Europe would deepen European dependence on Russia for energy, making it harder to oppose any aggressive political moves.