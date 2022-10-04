More than 10% of SA’s overseas tourists are German. Now a murder is making headlines.

The murder of a German tourist en route to the Kruger National Park is making the headlines in that country.

In some cases the early reports are ranking above news of a nearby war involving Russia, and the cold winter Germans face as a result.

Up to the end of July, more than 76,000 Germans visited South Africa, making for just over 11% of all overseas tourists.

Bild, the country's biggest newspaper by a huge margin, ranked the failed hijacking and murder as its top story on Tuesday morning, featuring photos of the crime scene. By mid-morning it was reporting details of the victim and circumstances.

The news also featured in Germany's biggest news website, Der Spiegel, and in various other publications.

Business Insider South Africa understood that various German media outlets, including major TV stations, were scrambling to provide on-going coverage on elements such as the return of the remaining party of tourists, and the expected cancellation of trips to South Africa.

By the end of July, South Africa had recorded 76,327 tourists entering from Germany, data from Statistics SA shows, making for 11.1% of total overseas visitors.

Excluding neighbouring countries, only two countries dispatched more tourists to South Africa than Germany during the first half of the year, the United Kingdom and the United States.

German tourists are disproportionately likely to go on lengthy safaris in South Africa, say tour operators, making for a greater level of spending in more rural areas than tourists from other countries.

The party of German tourists were attacked in White River while making their way to Numbi Gate, News24 reported. Presumed hijackers shot the driver of a VW Caddy several times when the tourists refused to open their doors, police said.

The attackers fled without taking anything. No arrests have been made.