"German tourists may travel to South Africa and continue to do so", that country said on Thursday.

And South Africans can travel to Germany too. A very small and select group of South Africans, under very specific circumstances.

Germany issued the "update on the German travel restrictions" on Thursday, but it is not lifting its Omicron ban on South Africa.

Germans can visit South Africa, that country said on Thursday. It is just South Africans who can, with a very small set of exceptions, not visit Germany.

The country on Thursday issued a statement it described as an "update on the German travel restrictions" that came "[f]ollowing many inquiries by press and public".

The South African government, the World Health Organisation, and various pressure and interest groups this week continued to condemn the sudden border closures, including by Germany, after the disclosure of the discovery of the Omicron variant in South Africa.

Germany's statement described the country's travel restrictions – with a determinedly positive framing – but it announced no changes to those restrictions.

Its Lufthansa airline continues to fly to South Africa, and "German tourists may travel to South Africa and continue to do so", said the German Embassy in Pretoria in the statement.

"South Africans may travel to Germany", it continued – before listing some of the long list of conditions that must be met before a South African citizen may currently set foot in Germany.

While the statement never features the word "ban", the embassy's website for prospective South African travellers is a lot more blunt.

"There are only a few, strictly defined exceptions to the travel ban," it says.

Most of those relate to being a family member of a German resident, or a doctor on an air ambulance. Beyond those, and the likes of diplomats, and international nuclear inspectors, Germany will only allow South Africans "in the Federal Republic of Germany's national interest (e.g. certain skilled workers, students, researchers, scientists, people in professional training, skilled business travellers for the purpose of negotiating, concluding or supervising contracts)".

"The restrictive measures remain under constant review. They are to be lifted as soon as conditions allow," said the German embassy.

"Germany remains firmly committed to cooperate closely with South Africa in the joint fight against the pandemic, especially in the areas of vaccine production and extension of hospital bed facilities."

