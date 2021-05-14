Satellite images of Gaza City show the aftermath of Israel's airstrikes.

They show levelled buildings and plumes of black smoke as Israel says it's targeting Hamas.

This past week, Israel has launched airstrikes into Gaza and Hamas has fired rockets into Israel.

Satellite images show flattened buildings and plumes of smoke in Gaza City, Gaza, after airstrikes from Israel.

Israel has levelled multiple buildings in Gaza this week, claiming the buildings were used by Hamas, a militant group based in the territory.

This photo shows a multistory building in Gaza City completely levelled:

This photo shows the view over southern Israel and Gaza:

And this photo shows smoke rising after buildings in Gaza City were destroyed by airstrikes:

All photos were taken on May 12, 2021.

Israel and Hamas, the Gaza-based militant group, have exchanged air attacks this week, with Israel launching airstrikes and Hamas firing hundreds of rockets.

Most of the casualties have been on the Palestinian side. At least 103 people - including 27 children - have been killed in the past four days, Reuters reported Friday, citing Palestinian medical officials.

About 90% of the rockets from Hamas were blocked by Israel's Iron Dome defense system, but some still got through. Seven people in Israel have been reported dead.

As Insider's John Haltiwanger reported, human-rights groups are questioning whether Israel's targeting of large buildings violates international law.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz suggested on Thursday that the strikes would escalate: "The army will continue to attack to bring a total, long-term quiet. Only when we reach that goal will we be able to speak about a truce."

Israel also moved ground troops to its border with Gaza on Thursday, and the Israel Defense Force said early Friday that it had started attacking Gaza, though the army had not yet entered the strip.