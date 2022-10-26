The Garden Route's Silicon Valley knockoff is now truly dead and buried

The Destiny Africa project was supposed to be a smart city, emulating Silicon Valley on a 437-hectare site outside George.

It received support from then-premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille, in 2009.

But the ambitious project, which was to include a knowledge city, a business park, a university cluster, and around 7,000 residential units, failed to break ground.

More than a decade later, the property has been sold to a private developer amid the liquidation of Destiny Africa investors.

While details around the buyer and amount paid are scant, it's likely that the land will be used for a housing development, with some retail and office space not out of the question.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Land outside George along South Africa's Garden Route was due to be developed into a smart city, combining business, learning, and leisure. But the ambitious plan never materialised, and the property has now been sold to an unnamed developer with not quite such lofty ambitions.

The Destiny Africa project was "expected to contribute significantly to South Africa's economy in the same way as California's Silicon Valley," then-premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille, announced in 2009.

Initially valued at more than R28 billion, the project was to feature world-class conferencing, a knowledge city, a business park, a university cluster, medical and biosphere tourism, and around 7,000 residential units.

This "ecosphere" would occupy a 437-hectare site on the outskirts of George, providing a boost to the Western Cape's greater Garden Route region and creating some 50,000 direct and indirect jobs over the course of 10 years, according to Destiny Africa Investments Holdings.

But the project struggled to attract investors as its estimated value quickly ballooned to around R45 billion a couple of years after receiving Zille's initial backing. A decade-long lull followed, with the Destiny Africa project, passing between various developers, all unable to break ground, remaining a pipe dream.

The final nail in Destiny Africa's coffin came earlier in 2022 when its investors were finally liquidated, and Galetti Corporate Real Estate was appointed to dispose of the land. The property was taken to market via a sealed bid process in August. Galetti, on Tuesday, confirmed that the sale of the "asset formally known as Destiny Africa" had been concluded.

"I can't tell you who the buyer is and how much was paid yet. We will release that information once transfers happen," Wesley Cowan, Associate Director at Galetti who oversaw the deal, told Business Insider South Africa.

The new owners of the land outside George are residential developers, revealed Cowan, and most of the property would likely be for housing. "Along with that, there are pockets of land that allow for retail, industrial type of developments [and] maybe some offices," said Cowan.

"There are some nice views from up there [too], so I think you could potentially see some sort of hospitality [development]."

The buyers would, in the meantime, work closely with George Municipality to finalise proper zoning and development phases.

"It's just about how they phase that development and how the developers approach it," said Cowan.

"I think that's where the Destiny Africa guys fell over, was that they just tried to do too much at once, and I don't think the infrastructure of the city could handle everything at once."