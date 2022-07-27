A 3-month Game ‘price lock’ ends soon. That means cheap cereal and tuna – if you are quick.

Price review

Three months ago, Game ran a "price lock" promotion, promising to freeze prices on a range of products, including some foodstuffs.

Inflation has run pretty hard since then.

The promotion is due to end this weekend.

That provides a small window of opportunity to buy very cheap cereal, and pretty cheap tuna, though the pasta isn't worth the bother.

In May – before food and general consumer inflation got steeper than anything South Africa has seen in well over a decade – retailer Game selected a basket of goods and promised to keep their prices stable for three months, no matter what.

That included paint, and cookware, and several types of booze, but also a handful of foodstuffs that have seen big cost increases in the time since. (Though, sadly, not cooking oil.)

That promotional period expires on Sunday.

Due to its success, Game is looking into a similar set of deals beyond August, the chain told Business Insider South Africa this week.

In the meanwhile, we compared Game's price-locked food prices with the prices at Checkers, Pick n Pay, and Woolworths, and found a couple of things worth buying.





Here's what is currently cheap at the Game price-lock prices, assuming you can find stock, and what's not.



1KG of corn flakes for R40 – 36% cheaper than elsewhere

Game's Great Value brand corn flakes are still available online for R39.99.

In cereal terms – a food group that has seen a huge impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine – that is a discount that can hit just about 90%, depending on what you buy where.

Game itself sells the gold-standard Kellogg's corn flakes for R75 per kilo. You'll pay an effective R60 per kg at Checkers, if you buy two of its 500g house brand corn flake bags.

The closest thing we could find to the Game price with national availability is at Pick n Pay, which is asking R54 for 1kg of its No Name brand corn flakes – with a limit of 30 per order. That is just a hair under 36% more than at Game.

170g of tuna, in oil or brine, for R12 – about 40% off usual (but not all) prices elsewhere

You couldn't buy Game's Great Value tuna in vegetable oil online when we checked, that was out of stock for delivery, though still on shelves for at least some stores. (Availability is a moving target, but it is worth trying the "Store pick up - Check availability" links on the Game product pages.)

By the time of publication, that was also true for the brine version, which went from being available online to only in some stores between Tuesday and Wednesday. That may be because of the price.

Even at an incorrect R13, as the brine version was listed until we checked and Game corrected that price, it was fairly cheap. At R12, it is all the more so.

Checkers wants R17 for its own-brand tuna in water, about 40% more, and that is well below what you'll pay for brand name fish, or at Woolworths, which comes in at about R23 per can if you buy three.

The closest price we could find is at Pick n Pay, which also normally charges R17, but has a Smart Shopper promotion where you can pay an effective R13.75 per can as long as you buy four cans at a time.

500g of macaroni and spaghetti for R13 – which is not really worth the bother

You'll find out-of-stock messages for Game's in-house brand macaroni and both an out-of-stock warning and the wrong price on its spaghetti, so there is no buying it online. But some stores had stock when we checked, which means you can maybe still get 500g packs of either at the R12.99 price-lock deal. (Availability is a moving target, but it is worth trying the "Store pick up - Check availability" links on the Game product pages.)

But it turns out other stores have done a good job of keeping pasta prices down, so it is likely not worth the cost of the petrol to drive to a Game.

If you really want to, you can pay literally more than ten times that price for roughly the same thing: a 500g pack of Woolworths Organic Khorasan Kamut Spaghetti at R155. That will buy you spaghetti "created using traditional Italian methods" but "made with wheat originating in the Middle East several thousand years ago".

But Pick n Pay No Name spaghetti is available at R14, and you can even get the branded Fatti's & Moni's for the same price, if you buy two at a time with a Smart Shopper card.



The same is true of macaroni and the likes the Mr Pasta brand at Checkers, also going for R14 for 500 grams.





