Game has announced "Vax Appreciation Wednesdays".

Those who produce a vaccine card will be able to claim 10% discounts, until the middle of September.

That includes anyone who has had at least one dose of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccination.

Discounts are capped at R10,000.

South Africans who have been at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19 will pay 10% less than everyone else at Game stores once a week, the chain announced on Friday.

"Vax Appreciation Wednesdays" will start on 18 August, and run until 15 September. On the five Wednesday in between, anyone who produces a vaccine card and ID at a till point can claim the discount.

That is "to say thank you for the role they are playing in keeping our stores, and Mzansi safe", said Game's marketing president Katherine Madley in a statement.

The discount is available both to those who have been fully vaccinated and people who have had only the first shot of a two-dose regime.

"We absolutely respect people’s freedom of choice to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, and by no means oblige our customers to share their vaccination status with us. However, we have seen firsthand the effect COVID has had on the consumer budget and lifestyle and aim to support South Africa and its people in the recovery from this. This is our way of thanking customers for making our stores safe," said Madley.

In early August, Wimpy announced an offer of free coffee for those recently vaccinated. At the time, it said it was the first South African brand to encourage vaccination in this way – and challenged other brands to follow its example.

In the United States, major brands have offered free beer, doughnuts, hot dogs, and cheesecake, while individuals states are offering lotteries with big cash prizes.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)





