SA innovators working on sustainable energy plans can get up to R1.2 million in funding. Here's how

The Smart Energy Solutions for Africa project has issued a call for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, and South Africa who are working on sustainable energy solutions.

This initiative is backed by Siemens Stiftung, which will provide selected entrepreneurs with funding from R870,000 up to R1.2 million.

South African applicants need to be focused on renewable power sources, like solar and energy storage, that can specifically benefit rural communities.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

South African innovators, start-ups, and social enterprises working on sustainable energy solutions have a chance to get funding of up to R1.2 million as part of the Smart Energy Solutions for Africa (SESA) project.

South Africa, crippled by a power crisis stemming from ageing coal-powered infrastructure, is ripe for renewable energy. The latest and most severe bout of load shedding in the country's history has led President Cyril Ramaphosa to call for increased investments in renewables while punting rooftop solar panels for households across South Africa.

South Africa's transition to renewable sources of energy will go a long way in plugging shortfalls in Eskom's generation capacity and will also minimise the country's coal-powered pollution problem that's contributing to the global climate change crisis.

The "SESA Call for Entrepreneurs" initiative, launched on Monday, wants to empower innovators in the sustainable energy space to solve some of the glaring questions around climate change, economic development, and the future of energy.

Launching today @sesa_project's “Call for Entrepreneurs” for #SocEnts with sustainable energy solutions from Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, & South Africa.

??Funding €50,000 - €70,000

??Mentoring & Incubation Program



Apply now: https://t.co/SmDsfpx79O — Siemens Stiftung (@SiemensStiftung) September 26, 2022

The initiative is supported by Siemens Stiftung, the social commitment foundation of the Munich-headquartered industrial giant, which will provide selected entrepreneurs with funding from €50,000 (R870,000) up to €70,000 (R1.2 million) per business over an 18-month period. There will also be an opportunity for those selected to join the SESA Incubator Programme, which offers training, business development, access to technology, and further investment support.

"The call leverages social entrepreneurs' talents, skills, and innovations to not only address climate change but also pave the way for social and economic development in rural areas," said Nina Smidt, managing director and spokesperson of Siemens Stiftung, in a statement.

Entrepreneurs in Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, and South Africa are eligible to apply for this programme, which Smidt added, is specifically geared towards women-led small- and medium-sized enterprises.

"Women are at the heart of this transformation. Supporting female-led enterprises enables the inclusion of vulnerable groups more at a climate risk, and in the process accelerates the realisation of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals," said Smidt.

Each country involved in the programme has its own set of specific "challenges" that need to be addressed by the applicants.

In South Africa, these challenges, as listed by SESA, include limited access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy, along with the lack of proper infrastructure, especially in rural areas. SESA partners in South Africa have already started work in Alicedale in the Eastern Cape, where they're hoping to pilot a containerised renewable energy system that's equipped with solar photovoltaic panels and second-life electric vehicle batteries for stationary energy storage.

This project in the Eastern Cape falls under the Siemens-backed programme's ethos of "Productive Use of Energy". This refers to "energy use that creates value, for example, increased productivity or income, job creation, or overall improvements to welfare in the form of freeing up time and reducing effort and labour."

Funding solutions available through SESA's call for entrepreneurs apply to those working with power sources, like solar PV, energy storage technologies, energy-efficient uses, like micro-utility vehicles, and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

The applicant's enterprise must be registered and operationally active, for at least two years, in South Africa. Additionally, the enterprise must have generated revenues and provide financial statements for the last two years.

The enterprise will also need to answer at least two of the SESA indicators, which include economic growth, job creation, CO2 emission reduction, waste reduction, improved access to sustainable energy, and reducing the cost of sustainable energy.

Applicants must also list their company information, management team, and financial details and describe their business model, implementation plan, and social and environmental impact. They'll also need to draw up a budget on how the funding will be spent, including staff, material, and research and development costs.

The deadline for applications is 20 November 2022. Those selected will be notified in January 2023, with funding and the incubator programme starting in February.

"The SESA Call for Entrepreneurs is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to provide sustainable solutions that improve access to energy in remote areas," said Edem Foli, programme manager of the uYilo e-Mobility programme, which is a SESA partner.

"This funding is available in a focused, goal-oriented environment which can propel a small business much faster than it could possibly achieve working alone. We encourage all entrepreneurs to make an application for this project."