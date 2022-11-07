A man who was on the run for a year was arrested after an agent spotted him at Disney's Animal Kingdom

A New York fugitive was arrested while on vacation at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom.

A New York City fugitive who had been on the run since November 2021 was arrested after crossing paths with an off-duty agent at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom, court documents show.

Jeff Andre, an inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service, was vacationing at the Orlando theme park in October when he spotted Quashon Burton – a fugitive he had been looking for for almost a year.

Andre filed a criminal complaint in November 2021, in which he wrote that Burton had "used the names and dates of birth of other persons to steal government funds" and requested a warrant for Burton's arrest.





However, Burton was nowhere to be found when authorities showed up at his last known address in Brooklyn in December, court documents show. Law enforcement officers visited the home two more times, where they were told by Burton's mother that he would not be surrendering.

After eluding the police for almost a year, Burton ended up at the same place, at the same time, as Andre: at Walt Disney World on October 20.

Andre recognised Burton because of a distinctive "H" tattoo on his neck, the Orange County Sheriff's Office – which arrested Burton after he exited the park – told ABC News. They were called in by Disney authorities after Andre first raised the alarm. Burton was then transferred to federal custody.

Court documents show that Burton entered the park using a false name and that he had resisted arrest "by telling law enforcement that he was not Quashon Burton," even after fingerprints confirmed his identity.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.