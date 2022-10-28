With Transnet ports still in trouble, SA fruit exporters turn to planes instead

Some fruit growers are looking to export produce using air freight to evade ongoing backlogs at Transnet .

. The two-week-long strike that ended last week saw some growers delaying harvesting.

South Africa’s early stone fruit destined for overseas markets could be exported by air as exporters attempt to work around backlogs at Transnet’s ports following the nearly two-week-long strike, Fruit SA has said.

The clock is ticking, and the quality of the fruit is at risk.

Fruit SA is hoping that the backlog at the ports is cleared by the end of this week or next week, Fhumulani Ratshitanga, CEO of Fruit SA, told Business Insider South Africa.

“Some of the early stone fruit could be exported via airfreight, but hopefully sea freight can resume asap,” Ratshitanga said.

During the strike, as many as 850 containers of mainly apples and pears got stuck in or en route to ports.

Some early stone fruit growers postponed harvesting during the strike, while some already resorted to air freight, at considerable expense.

“There were apple and pear packhouses that had to close down temporarily as the supple chain was blocked up completely,” Ratshitanga said.

“The strike, coupled with wind delays the last week, is putting a lot of pressure on specifically the Port of Cape Town to catch up and get back on schedule. If this can’t be done in the next week or two, we face extended delays similar to last season, that will severely impact on the quality of the fruit and have major financial implications,” she said.

The industrial action at Transnet disrupted various sectors relying on state-owned ports and railway operators. The Durban Chamber of Commerce projected losses at R1 billion a day.

On top of the tangible problems, "our reputation as a reliable supplier took another knock after the beating it already took prior to the strike due to logistical challenges," said Ratshitanga.



South Africa's fruit industry produces 5.1 million tons of fruit and exports 64% of what it produces.



Its main export destinations are the EU, Russia, Asia and the Middle East.



