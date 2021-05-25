An American journalist was arrested in Myanmar as he attempted to leave the country.

Danny Fenster, originally from Detroit, is the managing editor of the weekly news magazine Frontier Myanmar.

He is the second US journalist to be arrested and detained by the junta.

An American journalist working for a Burmese publication was detained as he was attempting to leave the country on Monday.

Danny Fenster, 36, originally from Detroit, Michigan, is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent weekly magazine published out of Yangon, Myanmar.

According to Frontier Myanmar, Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport while preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on his way back to the United States. The magazine's Twitter account said that Fenster had been transferred to Insein Prison in Yangon.

"We do not know why Danny was detained and have not been able to contact him since this morning," it said. "We are concerned for his wellbeing and call for his immediate release. Our priorities right now are to make sure he is safe and to provide him with whatever assistance he needs." baselessly claimed the election results were fraudulent. Protests against the junta sprung up across the country and more than 750 have been killed in the conflict while thousands more have been detained. In the early days of the coup, the junta rounded up dozens of journalists, accusing them of violating public order laws. Around half have thus far been released, but many are still awaiting trial. Many of Myanmar's media sites have been forced to go underground as the junta attempts to control the flow of information out of the country. Fenster is the second American journalist to be detained in Myanmar. Nathan Maung, a co-founder of local news outlet Kamayut Media, was arrested on March 9 and is currently being held at Insein.

