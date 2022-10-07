From alleged ANC subversion a broken pylon: How FNB's acacia logo has riled SA

First National Bank has unveiled its first new logo in three decades - to some social media mockery.

This isn't the first time the bank's logo has caused something of an outcry.

Its most controversial logo, which appeared long before social media existed, had some speculating it was hiding pro-ANC symbols in the iconic acacia tree's branches.

Here's how FNB's logo has changed through the ages - and some of the controversy it has courted.

South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) has released its most significant logo change in 35 years, and it is being mocked. But despite a slew of online criticism, the new logo is significantly less controversial than its earliest iteration, which some said secretly and subversively hid ANC symbols, a map of Africa, and an assault rifle in its branches.

FNB has roots dating back to 1838's Eastern Province Bank, giving it strong links to the country's oldest bank. But it only became First National Bank, and adopted its first acacia tree logo, when the United Kingdom's Barclays Bank disinvested in 1987.

Despite its long history, FNB has made very few major logo overhauls, with its most notable changes after its launch logo occurring in 2000 and 2005.

The first version of its acacia tree logo appeared alongside its name change in 1987, an apparent attempt to localise its image as it separated from the UK's Barclays.

Author Arthur Goldstuck, who wrote about the FNB logo in his 1999 book The Aardvark and the Caravan, says the process of changing its name, and introducing the new logo, cost the bank in the region of R45 million at the time.

Goldstuck says the bank chose "a very simple, symbolic logo" that "featured a thorn tree, silhouetted against a rising sun". The intention at the time, he says, was to symbolise an African landscape and a new dawn, and it ran alongside a slogan reading "Symbol of life, strength, hope".

Shortly after FNB unveiled their new acacia tree logo in the late 1980s, controversy spread that the bank had sneakily hidden several symbolic emblems among the tree branches. Although high-resolution copies of the original logo are unsurprisingly hard to come by (and FNB could not immediately provide one on Friday), given the controversy, the supposed symbols were still somewhat visible in logos until 2000.

The least controversial of these was a map of Africa.

But soon, the public pointed out other possible symbols, including a possible assault rifle.

And what may have been a rabbit, or hare, which some claimed was a reference to the Apartheid government hunting members of the ANC.

Images of the supposed hidden images were spread via fax, in an early example of electronic means enabling a meme to move through connected parts of SA society.

Even before this, FNB already had a reputation as "the ANC bank". This was due to the outspoken managing director Chris Ball appearing on BBC radio with ANC representatives. And, according to Goldstuck, because the bank allegedly offered a loan to a Johannesburg businessman, who used the money to take out newspaper ads calling for the ANC's unbanning.

At the time, FNB denied deliberately inserting any subversive symbols, even that of the African map, into its acacia tree branches. And in his book, Goldstuck seemingly concludes that the belief that FNB chose to deliberately insert these symbols into their logo was likely the stuff of urban legend and mere coincidence.

Despite this, the bank slightly adjusted its logo shortly after the initial controversy to reduce the clarity of the apparent symbols and further distance themselves from the Apartheid government's concerns.

But in an about turn in the early 2000s, the bank reversed its stance and deliberately incorporated some African insignia into its 2005 logo.

According to internal branding documents, FNB pointed out an African continent outline among its acacia branches. It said in the document that the subtle map "reminds us where we are", and "is a useful guide to help us keep our logo facing the right way".

According to FNB chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe, the 2022 logo refresh "helps us to create a versatile brand look and feel that aligns with our accelerating transition to helping customers beyond banking into lifestyle and business solutions categories".

Instant feedback on its new logo suggests that FNB straying from its more organic acacia roots, at least as far as its logo goes, is not a particularly good thing.

Some on social media have said it resembles an electricity pylon, the universal WiFi symbol, and has similarities to the Spotify logo.