On July 12, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a "health passport" requirement for non-essential places, including restaurants.

Almost 1 million people booked a Covid-19 vaccine on the day following the announcement.

The Associated Press reported that health care workers are required to start getting vaccinated by September 15 or risk suspension.

France's parliament approved a law early Monday requiring "health passes" for all restaurants and domestic travel in addition to mandating vaccinations for all health care workers, the Associated Press reported.

"We have been able to keep the situation in check and the reason we have been able to do so is because of the decisions we have made," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address in early July. "We are once again racing against the clock. We need to spend this summer vaccinating."

The law requires a "health pass" to enter all restaurants, trains, planes, and some other public venues, AP reported. This provision was implemented on July 21 for adults and will apply to anyone aged 12 or older starting September 30.

In order to obtain a health pass, people must have proof they are fully vaccinated, recently tested negative, or recently recovered from the virus, according to AP. Paper or digital documents will be accepted.

Additionally, the law requires health care workers to get vaccinated by September 15 or face suspension. France's health minister Olivier Véran said that non-vaccinated health workers won't receive a salary or be allowed to work after the fixed date, according to France 24.

Individuals who work in a professional capacity or volunteer in hospitals, clinics, retirement homes, and disabled care facilities fall under this requirement.

As of July 25, nearly 60% of France's population has received an initial vaccine dose, with just under half scheduled for complete vaccination, according to a press release from the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health. Macron said during his address that France has nine million doses available for distribution.

PCR tests will no longer be free of charge starting in the fall unless they are obtained with a prescription, Macron said. The measure was implemented to drive up vaccination rates and encourage people to get the vaccine rather than repeatedly take PCR tests, France 24 reported.

Following the address, the medical appointment-booking website Doctolib saw 926,000 new bookings for a first dose of the vaccine as unvaccinated French people rushed to booked appointments.



