The tank-killing armoured vehicle France is sending to Ukraine is 'an oddity,' but it is not a tank

France said on January 5 that it would send the AMX-10RC armoured vehicle to Ukraine.

French and Ukrainian officials and others have referred to the AMX-10RC as a "light tank."

It doesn't quite qualify as a tank, but it will be a valuable addition to Ukraine's arsenal.

France's decision to send the AMX-10RC to Ukraine sparked pronouncements that the West is finally delivering tanks to Ukraine.

The "tank" vs. "armoured vehicle" debate is a long and often contentious one, but AMX-10RCs are armoured reconnaissance vehicles and not tanks, which usually have large-caliber main guns, heavy-duty armour, and tracks.

While the symbolism of delivering it to Kyiv is important, it remains to be seen how useful a thinly protected, 1970s-vintage armoured vehicle will be on the battlefield in Ukraine.





That France and Ukraine have described the AMX-10RC as a "light tank" is significant. Despite Ukraine's pleas, the US and other countries have refused to send first-line tanks such as the M1 Abrams.

This has left Ukraine reliant on a motley collection of Soviet-designed tanks acquired before the war, Russian tanks captured in battle, or refurbished models provided by countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic.

The AMX-10RC is really a six-wheeled armoured car. Designed in the early 1970s and first deployed by the French Army in 1979, it is a 16-ton vehicle capable of traveling 50 mph.

Its wheeled design means it can move fast on roads and smooth terrain — and requires less maintenance — than a heavy, tracked vehicle such as the 70-ton Abrams.

The AMX-10RC's thin armour protects against small arms and shrapnel but not large-caliber tank rounds or anti-tank missiles. While its manufacturer, Giat Industries, does offer an add-on kit with extra armour and missile countermeasures, the AMX-10RC is more suited for locating the enemy — and beating a hasty retreat if necessary — rather than going cannon-to-cannon with main battle tanks.

France operates 245 AMX-10RCs and has deployed the vehicle in Operation Desert Storm and in counterinsurgency operations in Africa. Morocco, Qatar, and Cameroon also operate the AMX-10RC, though the French military is replacing it with the Jaguar, a 23-tonne armoured scout vehicle armed with a 40 mm rapid-fire cannon and two anti-tank missiles.

Wheeled armoured scout cars are not uncommon. Russia, for example, still uses the 1960s-era 6-tonne BRDM-2, Japan the 14-tonne Type 87, and the US the 18-tonne M1127 Stryker scout variant.

But what's striking about the AMX-10RC — and perhaps why it's been called a "light tank" or "tank destroyer" — is that it packs a 105 mm cannon rather than the usual small cannon or heavy machine gun.

While smaller than the high-velocity 120 mm cannons found on main battle tanks, the AMX-10RC's gun is powerful enough to take out a tank at close range and would be deadly against lighter armoured vehicles and infantry.

"The US Army was never very fond of" wheeled armoured fighting vehicles, said Steven Zaloga, an author and expert on armoured vehicles, who compared the AMX-10RC to the US's now-retired M551 Sheridan and M3 Bradley cavalry fighting vehicle, both of which have tracks.

The AMX-10RC also resembles the US's M1128 Mobile Gun System, the fire-support variant of the wheeled Stryker armed with a 105 mm gun, which the US Army has decided to discard.

The AMX-10RC is a "bit of an oddity," according to Olivier Schmitt, a professor at the University of Southern Denmark's Center for War Studies.

"It was conceived for recon and fire support, and, in the 1980s, was the heaviest armoured vehicle assigned to the 'rapid action force'" set up by France to rush across Germany in response to a Soviet attack, Schmitt tweeted this week.

In other words, the AMX-10RC was designed to be part of a light mechanized force that rides to the rescue of NATO forces desperately defending against a Soviet blitzkrieg. That's not the situation in Ukraine now. Fighting there has become trench warfare, with incremental gains rather than sweeping armoured offensives in which fast, armoured scout vehicles excel.

Indeed, Ukraine has shown that modern reconnaissance relies on drones and satellites. Armoured vehicles are still vital on the battlefield, but an armoured car may have limited utility against swarms of anti-tank missiles, attack drones, and smart artillery shells.

Yet the military value of the AMX-10RC isn't really the point. What's important is that the West is sending armoured fighting vehicles.

France's announcement was quickly followed by the US announcing that it would send M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Germany announcing that it would send Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Both vehicles are tracked and heavier than the AMX-10RC but have smaller main weapons, though they also carry anti-tank missiles.

Tank or not, if the AMX-10RC boosts Ukrainian morale — and reminds Russia that heavier Western armour may be coming — than it's a valuable weapon.