A Fox News cameraman was killed in the shooting that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall in Ukraine
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed on Monday after they were hit by gunfire outside of Kyiv on Monday, the network confirmed in a statement shared with Insider.
The statement, from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, said Zakrzewski was "newsgathering" when his "vehicle was struck by incoming fire."
Zakrzewski was with Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall, who was also injured in the attack.
Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes