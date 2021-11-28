A former nurse will face trial for organising three anti-lockdown protests in the UK, the Daily Mail reported.

Kay Shemirani lost her nursing license earlier this year after a medical panel found she fell "seriously short of the standards expected of a registered nurse."

Shemirani said the Covid-19 pandemic didn't exist and spread misinformation about the vaccines, the panel found.

Kay Shemirani, also known as Kate Shemirani, is a vocal anti-vaxxer who lost her license to practice nursing in the United Kingdom earlier this year. A panel of nurses and midwives determined that she had fallen "seriously short of the standards expected of a registered nurse and amounted to misconduct," according to a document outlining several charges against the case for her to retain her nursing license.

Shemirani had "actively discouraged people from wearing masks, adhering to social distancing, and taking vaccinations," the panel said.

She has also "been a leading speaker and/or lead organiser at a number of public events, including at an anti-Covid protest in London's Trafalgar Square," the panel said, and has had her account blocked by Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram for spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The panel, in its investigation, found that Shemirani had denied the existence of the Covidd-19 pandemic. She also told national and local news outlets that vaccines are ineffective and have been "rushed through" because "they want to kill you," the document says.

Shemirani has placed members of the public "at serious risk of harm that could prove fatal," the panel found.

Health officials have been recommended that people get vaccinated against the coronavirus for months. Officials at both the local and national level have said that all three Covid-19 vaccines in the US are safe and effective.

Shemirani's lawyer plans to argue that the charges are "unconstitutional," according to the Daily Mail.

"We are facing three charges of holding an event, which could be equated to organising the event, and very simply we submit we are not actually organisers," Robert Bullock said. "There are other factors legally, on the basis of human rights. Of course, we are referring to the simple right of assembly. That is longstanding and that would simply have to be abolished."

