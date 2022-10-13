Anna Sorokin, of 'Inventing Anna' fame, goes out and about for the first time since release from jail

Anna Sorokin was released from ICE custody Friday and went out for the first time Wednesday to see her parole officer.

Although she is under house arrest and banned from social media, Sorokin says 'wait and see' what's next for her.

Sorokin's exploits prompted a Netflix series, "Inventing Anna," released in February 2022.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin, who headed straight for New York City upon her release from ICE custody last week, was seen heading out for the first time Wednesday morning.

Sorokin, 31, was released Friday from the Orange County Correctional Facility, 80 miles northwest of New York City, after being held by immigration officials for more than a year for overstaying her visa, according to law enforcement. She was taken to the FBI's lower Manhattan headquarters to complete paperwork before arriving at a residential building in the East Village, the New York Post reports.



On Wednesday morning, she was spotted on the way to meet her parole officer. Sorokin was dressed in all black with a scarf initialed "AD," open-toed shoes, and, of course, her ankle monitor.

In an interview with the New York Times Saturday, Sorokin said she's allowed visitors on Thursdays and plans to take advantage of that luxury.

"We'll just see what I can do from here. I guess everybody will be coming to me," she said when asked about house arrest.

Sorokin told the Times she's most excited about "finding (her) way back."

The NY Post caught up with Sorokin the night of her release, and the former socialite said she was "just happy to be back" in Manhattan.

In photos, she was seen sporting a sweatsuit and ankle monitor as she spoke to the press at her apartment building.

It's unclear how long Sorokin will remain under 24-hour house arrest, but under the terms of her release, she is banned from social media use and was required to post $10,000 bail, Insider's Cheryl Teh reports.

Anna Delvey on her way to meet her parole officer in nyc pic.twitter.com/L3kJemA93I — c (@cheyenenorah) October 12, 2022

When the NY Post asked Sorokin about future plans for an art career - she did numerous drawings while in the immigration detention center - she didn't give too much away.

"I don't know. We'll have to just wait and see," Sorokin said.

Sorokin was convicted of multiple charges — including grand larceny — in 2019 after pretending to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey in order to scam New York City socialites.

The German citizen, went on a years-long crime spree during which she swindled tens of thousands of dollars from friends and hotels, and millions from Fortress Investment Group, Bloomberg reports.

She was released in February 2021 after two years behind bars only to be detained by ICE six weeks later. Although she's no longer in detention, the results of Sorokin's immigration case are still pending.

Sorokin gained infamy thanks to a 2018 New York Magazine piece detailing her crimes, which was followed by a 2022 Netflix series titled "Inventing Anna."



