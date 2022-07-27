Former Cuomo staffer killed by passing car after getting kicked out of a Lyft on highway, reports

Sid Wolf was killed after getting kicked out of his Lyft ride on a Delaware highway, reports say.

Wolf and his friends were reportedly kicked out of their ride after an argument with the driver.

Wolf previously worked for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said he was "shocked."

An ex-staffer for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed by a passing car after getting kicked out of his Lyft ride on a Delaware highway, multiple reports say.

Sid Wolf, 43, was travelling with five friends from Dewey Beach to Bethany Beach on Delaware's Coastal Highway in the early hours of Sunday morning when the accident took place, WJLA reported.

The group got into an argument with their Lyft driver while driving on the highway, prompting the driver to stop abruptly in the middle of a left lane and order them out, Delaware State Police said in a press release on Sunday. The police did not say what the dispute was about.

A car behind the Lyft had switched lanes to avoid a collision, but did not see that Wolf had got out of the car, the police said. Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear whether the part of the highway where the Lyft driver stopped had any pedestrian lanes. The other five passengers were not injured after leaving the Lyft, the police said.

The Lyft vehicle immediately fled the scene, while the other driver, an unidentified 27-year-old male, stopped and cooperated with authorities, the police said.

Authorities said the Lyft operator had yet not been identified.

Lyft does not appear to have a policy on whether drivers can prematurely terminating rides. The company did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Cuomo confirmed the news reports that Wolf used to work for him, tweeting on Tuesday: "Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY'ers. My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters."

Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NYâ€™ers My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters Gov Cuomo staffer killed after being ordered out of Lyft https://t.co/ODiGaWRez3 — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) July 26, 2022

A spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Wolf had a wife and two daughters, Fox 5 reported. "The level of shock and pain we feel right now cannot be measured as we continue to grieve," his family told Fox 5 in a statement. "We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support we've received and kindly request that the family's privacy is respected as we move through this process."

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $58,000 at the time of writing.





