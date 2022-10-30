Your Christmas basket – and early 2023 groceries – are going to cost a lot more, even as general inflation cools

Even as overall inflation eases, food prices will remain on the rise before Christmas, analysts say.

Staples such as bread and maize will be affected by rising international prices, and a weaker rand.

The rate of inflation in South Africa slowed for two consecutive months.

Food prices ahead of the Christmas season will continue to edge higher, even as overall inflation cools, analysts say.

South Africa’s rate of consumer inflation slowed slightly in August, to 7.6% from 7.8% the month prior. It continued to ease for a second month in September, dropping to 7.5%. The deceleration in consumer price inflation was largely on the back of lower fuel prices, Stats SA reported.

While fuel prices slowed, food inflation moved in the opposite direction and remained the most significant contributor to overall inflation.

With food inflation elevated, already cash-strapped consumers will have to contend with more price increases in the shops this Christmas, partly driven by increased demand for certain foods before Christmas, Christo van der Rheede, executive director of Agri SA, told Business Insider South Africa.

He said high grain prices would likely have cost-push inflationary effects in the livestock sectors as well, and result in persistently high food inflation going into the first half of next year.

Dawie Maree, head of FNB Information and Marketing, expects prices for staples to edge upwards, even with the market currently oversupplied. Grain-derived food products, such as bread, cereal and maize will be more sensitive to price increases, with geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around the availability of grains still posing risks.

“Local prices are expected to ride on the back of increasing global corn prices as well as the weakening rand. This is concerning as approximately 50% of South African households allocate approximately 35% of their food budget to starch-rich foods,” Van der Rheede said.

“The outlook for vegetables depends on the weather conditions and the control of pests,” said Van der Rheede.

Maree said meat prices can, however, slow, “following the opening up of the markets again with the auctions and the movement of cattle, that would ease some pressure on the meat market".

While prices for the top five consumed vegetables in South Africa have experienced some downward pressure, vegetable prices will depend on the weather conditions due to their short-term nature, Maree said.

“We have seen in the past that if we have excessive rains during November and early December, there is definitely problems in the vegetable market with harvesting and the quality,” said Maree.



