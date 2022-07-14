Basic food prices have risen nearly 13% in SA – and threaten a repeat of July unrest, warns expert

Consumer inflation is rising in South Africa, recently breaching the Reserve Bank's 6% ceiling.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages have seen the biggest jump.

Basic foods are almost 13% more expensive than they were last year, according to FoodForward SA, an organisation addressing hunger in poor communities.

The group has called for urgent action to address food insecurity in South Africa "or risk increasing social instability that could lead to a repeat of unrest like the 2021 KZN riots."

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za

The rising price of basic foods is worsening South Africa's food security crisis which could increase social instability and trigger a repeat of the devastating July unrest, according to an organisation addressing hunger in poor communities.

Consumer inflation is on the rise, breaching the South African Reserve Bank's 6% ceiling in May and reaching its highest level in five years. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages have seen the biggest jump, with those in the oils and fats group surging by 10.1% on a month-to-month basis, signalling the largest monthly increase since 1997.

A food price comparison review between 2021 and 2022 by South Africa's largest food redistribution organisation, FoodForward SA, showed that basic food prices had increased by 12.9% in the past year alone.

The price of fresh fruit has surged by 62%, while fresh vegetables are up more than 9%, making it harder for poor South Africans to "afford nutritious foods, which has several health and economic implications." The price of cereals has gone up by 23%, grains by 12.2%, and spreads by 34.5%, according to FoodForward SA.

While rising inflation and food prices are not unique to South Africa as the world braces for an economic recession, well-off countries are in a better position to soften the blow.

"Countries with deep pockets have more leverage and are in a better position to negotiate preferential treatment," said FoodForward SA managing director Andy Du Plessis.

"That leaves developing and under-developed countries to fight it out for what's left, which artificially increases the prices of these commodities because demand is greater than the supply."

The percentage of South African households with limited access to food stood at 20.9% in 2021. These households considered their access to food inadequate or severely inadequate, according to Stats SA's General Household Survey.

The final National Income Dynamics Study Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM), published in July 2021, recorded that 35% of respondents reported running out of money for food in the past month.

"South Africa needs to take urgent action to address the food security crisis, or risk increasing social instability that could lead to a repeat of unrest like the 2021 KZN riots," FoodForward SA said in a statement on Thursday.

"It's time for a different approach to addressing food insecurity," said Du Plessis, elaborating on FoodForward SA's model, which recovers edible surplus food from partnering retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, farmers, and growers and then redistributes that food to vulnerable groups across South Africa.

"There is a relatively untapped opportunity in terms of using quality, edible surplus food – food that is good for human consumption, but because of supply chain dynamics, liability issues, and market forces, this good food is either dumped in landfills or incinerated, causing a negative impact on the environment."





Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.