The ANC 'funnies' in FNB's first logo may have been a plot – but not ours, says then-CEO

Chris Ball, who commissioned the inaugural First National Bank acacia tree logo in 1986, says "funnies" like an AK-47 and the map of Africa in the branches were not deliberate.

Ball claims a state security official said the suggestion of ANC symbols in the tree was part of a government disinformation campaign.

He says the logo sat on board members' desks for two weeks, and nobody noticed a thing - not even the map of Africa. Instead, it took the public to point out the obvious and not-so-obvious symbols that ultimately forced its changes.

And politics shaped much of the business's identity - it stopped Ball from using the name The National Bank and forced changes to the logo.

Despite liking and approving the iconic acacia tree logo, Ball believes it was time for an "upgrade".

First National Bank's (FNB) first CEO, Chris Ball, who commissioned a New York design firm to come up with the bank's inaugural logo in 1986, says symbols like a rifle, map of Africa, crocodile, and hare allegedly hidden in the branches were not intentional.

FNB's logo is back in the spotlight thanks to its latest incarnation - which some think resembles an electricity pylon or the wifi logo.

Ball says bank executives did not brief the firm, Siegel+Gale, to insert subversive images into the branches. They also didn't notice anything unusual when they unwrapped it for the first time.

"The executive team had this image of the tree before them for about two weeks before we published it. We were obviously looking at it all the time, and nobody noticed anything," Ball told Business Insider South Africa. "It was only when the public started talking about these things that we could see them. There was no discussion of putting the map of Africa in the branches."

Ball says that when Barclays sold its stake in the bank as it divested from SA due to Apartheid, it gave the new South African management six months to change the name and branding.

"We started by collecting views on what the new name might be and very soon had a list of about 15 useable names," says Ball. "At the top of the list was the obvious name, and we already owned it - The National Bank - the name of the original bank in South Africa that Barclays had purchased many decades before."

Ball says he approached the Reserve Bank about the possible use of this name again. The Reserve Bank agreed the new bank had the right to use it and said it would not object to them doing so, but Ball says politics intervened.

"The ether in South Africa at the time was dominated by the dramatic tension between the National Party, which formed the government and the African National Congress, which was still a banned organisation. I was a strong critic of the continuance of Apartheid and had come to be seen as an opponent of P.W. Botha, the president, and because of this, it was suggested that the use of the name The National Bank would mean that the bank was stating that it was supportive of the ANC," Ball says.

Ball says the opposite was also possible - that people may perceive the name as the bank aligning itself with the National Party.

"I was in favour of using the name and argued that we should make it clear that we wanted to provide banking services for all of the groups in our country. The discussion of the name at the board meeting was like something out of a movie, but it became clear that the clutter was real in peoples' minds, and so we softened the name by adding the First."

With the name decided, Ball hired a top New York firm to develop the new identity.

"We had decided to brief Siegel+Gale in New York to make suggestions on a logo for the bank in view of their level of global expertise and experience - at the exchange rate of the time, the cost was not a material issue," he says.

Siegel presented logo concepts that Ball and his team rejected, but when they came up with the acacia tree, they liked it immediately.

"The board approved the design, and we published it. Almost immediately, suggestions started to appear in the media about shapes drawn into the tree - a machine gun, a crocodile, a ladies bra and numerous others - to the extent that it soon felt as if every kid in the country was searching for funnies in the tree, and if they turned it upside down, they might find more," says Ball.

The most serious accusation was that one or more of the symbols in the tree were in support of the then-banned ANC.





"We consulted the professor at Wits University, who was considered to be the expert on the ANC, and he assured us that this was not the case. Privately I asked senior people in the ANC for comment, and the response was that the ANC was very amused, but there was no validity in the suggestion and that we should ignore it," Ball says.

Shortly after this, Ball says they received a visit from a senior security consultant employed in the government's communications division - a man he describes as "not a lightweight".

"He assured us that he had been informed by a then-current employee of the regime that the suggestion about the content of the tree was disinformation, spread by the government to embarrass FNB because of my perceived bias towards the ANC. We did not believe or disbelieve him, but noted that what he told us had a real possibility of being correct," Ball says.

He says they "tweaked the tree in the logo a little to hide the funnies, and the public noise dissipated".

But the controversy wasn't yet over - an "aggravated" illustrator from Nelspruit came forward claiming that FNB had plagiarised her acacia tree design. This prompted a visit from Ball, who agreed to pay her "a reasonable gratuity as a gesture of goodwill".

Ball eventually left FNB to take up a job in Europe, but soon returned to South Africa. He sat on the Nedbank board for 12 years before retiring to the Eastern Cape.

He reserves any judgement on the new FNB logo but can see parallels between the controversy of the first and the latest iterations.

"I agree with FNB that it needed upgrading, particularly for a bank that is a leader in the use of technology in financial services. The important thing to bear in mind is that names and logos do not normally determine the success of businesses that are service providers - their reputations are based on their perceived integrity, and on customers' views of their interactions with the business and its people and products. FNB will no doubt measure the public's feelings about the logo from time to time," says Ball. "Maybe it will be tweaked again at some point in the future."