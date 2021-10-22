Human remains and a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie were found Wednesday, the FBI said.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie joined the search at the Florida reserve, fueling rumours that they planted his belongings.

A Florida police official shut down rumours that Laundrie's parents planted evidence found on Wednesday.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

A Florida police official shut down speculation Thursday that Brian Laundrie's parents planted evidence in the state reserve where Brian's remains were found, calling the rumors "completely untrue."

On Wednesday, Chris and Roberta Laundrie joined the search for their son, who went missing last month and is the sole person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, after the park reopened once water levels receded.

Apparent human remains were found, on Wednesday, in the previously flooded area of the Carlton Reserve nearby a backpack and notebook that belonged to Laundrie, according to Michael McPherson, Special Agent in Charge in the Tampa Division of the FBI.

The FBI confirmed Thursday that the remains belonged to Laundrie through a comparison of dental records.

In a Wednesday statement, Steve Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, said Laundrie's parents were at the reserve "when human remains and some of Brian's possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be" fuelling wild speculation that the Laundries had planted the evidence.

When asked for a comment in response, North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor denied the rumours.

"Completely untrue," Taylor told Insider Thursday. "We walked into the park with them."

In a statement to Insider on Thursday, Bertolino echoed the sentiment, calling the speculation "nonsense."

"People with nothing else to do are afraid this case will go away and they will have to go back to following celebrities and others in the fake world of the internet," he added.