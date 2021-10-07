At the end of October, First National Bank will give one vaccinated customer at least R3 million, and possibly as much as R6 million.

It will do the same thing again in November and December.

To qualify, customers (in good standing) need only confirm they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The banks says it wants to encourage customers to be vaccinated both for their own good, and for the good of the economy.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

At one minute before midnight on 31 October, entries to a First National Bank prize draw will close. A couple of days later the bank is due to contact the first of three of its customers to win a minimum of R3 million, or as much as R6 million.

To enter, you just need to have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the time that draw closes, then tell FNB as much via its mobile app.

The bank wants to "encourage our customers to consider getting vaccinated not only for their own health benefits but for the good of the economy and the society at large", said FNB's Life division CEO Lee Bromfield in a statement announcing the competition on Thursday.

See also | Show proof of vaccination and Game will give you a 10% discount

The competition will run again in November and December, with the last entries for the last draw closing just before the end of 2021. Customers must be in good standing with the bank, with no outstanding debt or overdrawn accounts, and must have a valid South African ID. They must also register, via the FNB app, on the bank's "nav>> Welness" section. That requires telling the bank their height and weight, and indicating if they are interested in activities such as hiking or swimming, in order to create a wellness profile. They can then access a "vaccine status" option. That has a simple declaration: "I confirm that I have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine". No details of the vaccine received, or proof, is required. According to the competition terms and conditions, proof will only be required from the winner.

See also | If you are vaccinated, Discovery is giving you Vitality points equal to 25 days of exercise

Each of the three monthly draw winners will receive R3 million in cash. If they are 60 or older, they get another R1 million. And if they hold a life policy with FNB Life, "we will pay out an additional amount of maximum R2 million."

Government departments and partners were this week told to stress that vaccination against Covid-19 is voluntary, though private companies have the right to demand proof of vaccination from employees or those who want to enter their premises.

Discovery, Sanlam, and Curro have all said they would require employees to be vaccinated.

Game and Discovery have launched offers of, respectively, a special discount and extra loyalty-scheme points for those who have been vaccinated.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.