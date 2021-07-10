Lapland, in Finland's far north, hit 34 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest since 1914.

In Saltdal, a county near the Arctic Circle in Norway, the mercury hit 33 degrees Celsius, the highest this year.

North America also experienced a heatwave this year, with temperatures exceeding 49 degrees Celsius.

Finland's Meteorological Institute tweeted on Monday that a record of 92.3 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded at Kevo Observatory, which is located in Finland's far north Lapland.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Lapland was 35 degrees Celsius in 1914.

Finland's northernmost region has been seeing weeks of high temperatures, according to Helsinki Times. And that's in a place where temperatures during summer months typically range from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Norway's Saltdal county, which is located near the Arctic Circle, recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday - the highest recorded temperature in the country this year.

This past June was Sweden's third-hottest month on record, according to a Guardian report.

The high temperatures in Nordic countries follow a heatwave that swept across North America, where parts of the Northwest hit a record high of over 49 degrees Celsius.

