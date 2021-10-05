A new video appears to show three Evergrande staff dancing for clients at one of the company's showrooms.

In the video, the female employees are seen dancing in front of a property display case.

Staff dancing to promote products is an uncommon but not unheard of practice in China.

A new video has surfaced on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform that appears to show how female staff members working for Evergrande had to dance to entertain clients at one of the real estate giant's property showrooms.

The 30-second video posted to Weibo on October 4 shows three women clad in tight-fitting company uniforms and stiletto heels, standing in front of a display of the company's apartment buildings and property offerings. During the video, the women performed a choreographed dance to the beat.

It is unclear when or in which Chinese city this video was taken. Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

It is not unheard of for Chinese sales staff to pull out all the stops to sell products. In other videos on Weibo, real estate agents in the Chinese provinces of Hangzhou and Luoyang are seen gyrating and swaying to disco music outside showrooms and recording videos of themselves dancing in a bid to attract buyers' attention. Staff at a Chinese car showroom were also seen in a separate video, dancing in front of vehicles in a short 10-second clip.

Evergrande is currently facing at least $300 billion in liabilities, more than any other company in the world, Markets Insider reported. The company's failure to pay off its debt has caused jitters across regional and international markets, and resulted in work on most of its 800 development projects across China to hit significant roadblocks over the summer. However, the company claims that it has resumed construction on at least 46 partially-built real estate projects.

Many of Evergrande's more than 123,000 employees have been severely impacted by the company's impending collapse. According to a recent New York Times report, some Evergrande staff have not received their paychecks and bonuses and were seen gathering outside the company's offices in mid-September demanding to be compensated. Evergrande did not respond to The Times' request for comment.

Evergrande's staff have also borne the brunt of investors' anger. Last week, a compilation video of desperate Evergrande investors confronting the company's employees spread on Weibo. In one video, a woman was seen holding a knife in a boardroom, brandishing the weapon in an Evergrande employee's direction and threatening to end her life. Another clip in the compilation showed a woman wailing and frantically clinging to a car door while a team of Evergrande staff attempted to restrain her.

In the meantime, Evergrande's fate continues to hang in the balance. Trading in Evergrande shares was suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange at 9 a.m. on October 4, pending what the company called "a major transaction." It has not been confirmed what this transaction is, but it is rumored to be an attempt by Evergrande to raise $5 billion by selling off half of its property services unit to rival Hopson.