Feeling fab at 4,000m: How to reach Annapurna Base Camp without forgetting how to tie your shoelaces

Hiking at altitude is no joke, but it is possible to make it easier for yourself.

It might take a couple of tries to figure out what works for you and how your body deals with altitude.

The trick is to do proper planning, slow it down, drink enough water, and adapt your plan as you go along.

It was third-time-lucky as we reached Annapurna Base Camp happy and healthy after five days of hiking through a valley with some of the most insane views I’ve ever seen.



On my two previous excursions to the base camp, at about 4,130m, I forgot how to tie my shoelaces, I had the coughs and no appetite, and my hands were too cold to zip up a jacket.

This time round, I was fairly comfortable and merrily eating a pastry swimming in a pool of custard for my afternoon tea. The only discomfort was the cold, a slightly elevated heart rate and the need to pee every few hours due to the effects of Diamox, the medication that helps curb the effects of the altitude.

I have to add that this time I was much less prepared and fit than on my previous visits in 2014 and 2017, so I was expecting to feel worse, not better.



Turned out the trick was actually just to take it slow, so my lack of cardio fitness and the few extra kilos around my waist was most likely a positive.

Here is how we did it, in three simple steps, and what we took with in order to make the trip more pleasant.

1. Plan your trek properly, and be flexible

Start by finding a decent trekking outfit that will send you off with a great guide.

We went with 3 Sisters Adventure Trekking in Pokhara. They are all about putting women on the mountains, so it was an easy choice. We planned our route with our guide Laxmi Sunar, and assistant Mangali Kumai two days before we set off and decided to stretch the trek over nine days instead of the normal seven to allow extra time to acclimatise to the altitude.

From around 2,400 m above sea level, the oxygen levels are thin enough for your body might say hang on a minute here. You might get headaches and feel nauseous and fatigued due to the lack of oxygen, but that is not all. The altitude plus the lower air pressure can cause fluid to leak from your blood vessels and build up in your lungs and brain. Not pleasant.

It feels like you are breathing through a wet cloth and your thinking gets slow, like your thoughts have to run through mud to reach the other side. But that's still ok. Unchecked, you can get seriously ill or die below far below 4,000m.

You can do a lot yourself to acclimatise easier and stay comfortable, though.

2. Rest, recreate, and go slow

We started off in Kimche and took a slow walk up to Ghandruk. We immediately took a forest path and for the entire trek avoided the main road, where you breathe dust and exhaust fumes all day. In Ghandruk, where we luxed it up in an en-suite room and had time to explore the village, from where you can already get a taste of the mountains to come.

The next day’s hike up and down to Chommrong was a bit challenging due to an ascent of over 1,000m after a lazy lunch but we made up for it with a very short hike to Dobhan the next day, where a very hot shower waited and we could rest up for a whole 14 hours before hitting the road to Deurali. That meant another relatively short (if steep) day where we had another full afternoon to relax and drink tea in the sun. We started taking a dose of acetazolamide from Dobhan, which sits at 2,500m.

On previous trips, we tackled Lower Sinuwa (2,200m) to Deurali (3,200m) in one go on day 3 of the trek. Such elevation gain, especially for people who live at sea level, is not ideal and there really is no need to rush like that.

The walk first from Deurali to Machhapuchhre Base Camp, the most beautiful part of the trek, for an early lunch of spicy Korean noodles to help ease the phlegm and then on to Annapurna Base Camp was surprisingly easy and without incident, apart from the occasional loss of balance on icy patches. We were at ABC just after lunch and spent the afternoon outside taking pictures before the cold brought us in for coffee and snacks.

3. Drink lots of liquids

Sometime before our trip, I read Fergus White's dramatically titled "Ascent Into Hell" about his Everest expedition. His tent-mate was urologist Greg Jack, who theorised that you need to drink about 4 litres of liquid per day to help your kidneys excrete bicarbonate and ease the acclimatisation process. The two of them drank lemon tea until it came out of their ears and melted snow for water non-stop.

On previous trips, this basic drink of lemon juice with fresh ginger sometimes added, was available everywhere but this time it had been replaced by super sweet, instant honey, lemon and ginger tea. It still hits the spot and helps you get to well over the required amount of liquid you need per day, but just be prepared for the fact that extra honey is added to make it even sweeter.

Fizzy vitamin B tablets after breakfast, rehydration powder at lunch, and good old Game at the end of the day contributed to the quota too, but just plain water remains best. Boiled and/or filtered water is available all the way up for up to about R7 per litre. Take a water bladder so you can sip as you walk. Taking your pack off to get your water becomes exhausting and you'll end up drinking less than you should.

What to take, and what to leave behind, and what we were sad about not packing

Take these game-chargers with

- Thermal underwear

- Thermal sleeping bag liner

- Binoculars (you can buy them for much cheaper in Nepal than here)

- Emergency snacks, such as mini protein bars

- A solar power bank

- A map

- Saline solution (lots) to rinse the dust from your sinuses, and mucolytics to aid the process

- Downloaded podcasts

Leave these bulky, heavy things at home

- Shampoo (it is too cold for wet hair)

- Heavy spare shoes (take your running shoes, you can hike with them too if needed)

- Sweets (the food is so good, you will end up carrying them up and down the mountain for nothing)

- Any kind of games (especially if you expect the porter to carry it)

What we wished we had packed



- Ground coffee! And a strainer. (There is only instant or very sweet machine coffee on the trails.)