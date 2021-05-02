An ex-Georgia deputy bragged about having illegal weapons in an extremist group chat.

Authorities said Cody Richard Griggers bragged about beating up a Black man during an arrest.

Griggers faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

A former Georgia sheriff's deputy gloated in an extremist group chat that he had illegal weapons and that he "beat the s---" out of a Black man during an arrest, adding that it was a "sweet stress relief," according to media reports and court documents.

The FBI discovered the racist comments made by Cody Richard Griggers, 28, in the group chat last August, while they were searching through the phone records of a different extremist, according to court documents and The Washington Post. The group chat was dubbed "Shadow Moses or "Shadmo."

In the group chat, Griggers also said he planned to charge Black people to prevent them from voting, according to an affidavit from an FBI agent.

"It's a sign of beautiful things to come. Also, I'm going to charge them with whatever felonies I can to take away their ability to vote," Griggers said, according to the documents.

According to the affidavit, the group chat "discussed militia-type prepping, including lengthy discussions of weapons, combat gear, and survivalist techniques."

In the text messages, the ex-deputy of the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office spoke about making and obtaining illegal firearms, explosions and suppressors. Authorities said Griggers threatened to kill politicians and used racist and homophobic slurs in conversation, according to court documents.

In an August 12, 2019 message, when Griggers bragged about beating the Black man, after he said he tried to steal from a local gun shop.

"Oh, got wrapped up in my AR and forgot to tell y'all that I beat the s--- out of a n------ Saturday. F----r tried to steal a 33rd flock mag from the local gun store for his buddy's smith and Wesson," Griggers wrote, the court documents said.

"Sheriff's dept said it look like he fell," he added.

"That never happened," Wilkinson Sheriff Richard Chatman told The Telegraph, adding that the former deputy was just "being braggadocious" and that there was no gun store in the county.

Former Georgia Deputy Pleads Guilty in Firearms Case Resulting from Investigation Into Violent Extremist Group: Cody Richard Griggers of Montrose pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms resulting from an FBI-led investigation into a violent e... https://t.co/B8SsZi3ynD — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) April 29, 2021

In November 2020, FBI agents searched Grigger's home and his law enforcement work vehicle and discovered 11 unlawful firearms, according to the Department of Justice.

On Monday, Griggers pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm and faces a deacde in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, the DOJ said. He is set to be sentenced in July.

"All law enforcement officers swear an oath to uphold the law and protect each and every citizen they serve," FBI Atlanta's Chris Hacker said in the press release. "Griggers clearly violated his oath with his egregious actions and has no place in law enforcement."

"This former law enforcement officer knew that he was breaking the law when he chose to possess a cache of unregistered weapons, silencers, and a machinegun, keeping many of them in his duty vehicle," Acting US Attorney Peter Leary said in the press release.

Leary continued: "Coupled with his violent racially motivated extreme statements, the defendant has lost the privilege permanently of wearing the blue."