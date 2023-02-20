Travel

A fat cat has become the top-rated tourist attraction in a Polish city

Business Insider US
Stephanie Stacey ,
A local animal charity asked Gacek's fans not to give him any more snacks. (wSzczecinie/YouTube)
  • A black-and-white cat named Gacek is the top-rated tourist attraction in Szczecin, Poland.
  • The fat feline has a perfect five-star rating on Google Maps. 
  • One reviewer said: "I am very fortunate to meet this distinguished gentle creature." 
A fat black-and-white cat called Gacek has become the top-rated tourist attraction in the Polish city of Szczecin. 

Gacek has a perfect five-star rating on Google Maps. His name, pronounced gats-ek, means "long-eared bat" in Polish. 

The rotund feline has beaten out Szczecin's other tourist hotspots, including a Pomeranian Dukes' Castle built in 1346. 


Gacek's been living in a covered wooden box on Szczecin's Kaszubska Street for several years and he gets plenty of snacks from passers-by, according to local news outlet wSzczecinie.

Gacek first drew international attention when he appeared in a YouTube documentary in 2020. He even began to lure visitors from neighboring Germany, according to Notes From Poland.

Gacek's previous listing — which had almost 2,600 reviews according to Mental Floss — appears to have been removed, but a new listing has attracted nearly 500 reviews and an average 5-star rating in its first 48 hours.

One reviewer wrote: "I am very fortunate to have come here and meet this distinguished gentle creature." 

In August 2021, one person said they'd flown all the way from Oslo, Norway, to see Gacek: "As expected, he didn't pay any attention to me, which made the experience fully wholesome. If I could have a dinner with anyone in the world, I would fly again in an instant to feed him."

Nevertheless, Gacek's appeal apparently isn't universal. One person gave him a one-star rating in 2022 because he "stole a sausage."

A local animal shelter has urged visitors not to feed Gacek, per Gazeta.pl. 

His box is located outside a shop whose workers act as his de-facto guardians. They recently put up a sign asking that any edible offerings for Gacek be left in sealed containers, according to Notes From Poland.
