The son of a Russian oligarch involved in a divorce case will need to pay R1.4 billion to his mother.

Temur Akhmedov lost a court ruling over his role in hiding assets from his mother.

A London judge said Temur is a "dishonest individual who will do anything to assist his father."

The son of a Russian oligarch involved in the UK's largest divorce case will need to pay his mother R1.4 billion after he lost a court ruling over his role in hiding assets from her, according to Bloomberg.

Temur Akhmedov worked with his billionaire father, Farkhad Akhmedov, to stop his mother from obtaining a R9 billion court-approved divorce payment, according to Judge Gwynneth Knowles' statement cited by Bloomberg.

The judge called him a "dishonest individual who will do anything to assist his father," and ruled that Temur should pay his mother over R1.4 billion.

The mother, Tatiana Akhmedova, was seeking to recover a divorce payout and alleged her ex-husband and son worked together to hide the cash.

In December, Temur revealed he'd lost more than R712 million in funds from his father while day trading at university. He denied that he was hiding the funds from his mother and said that his mother was aware of his trading activities and consoled him about the loss.

Farkhad Akhmedov made much of his wealth from the sale of his stake in a Russian gas producer in in 2012 for R20 billion. Tatiana was awarded 41.5% of Farkhad's fortune in 2016, but the oligarch has refused to pay, arguing the two had divorced 20 years prior.

