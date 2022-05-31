Far-right group launches online 'heat map' singling out some US schools as 'hot spots' of 'woke' activity

A Missouri group has launched a "heat map" purporting to show locations of "woke activity."

The map of "hot spots" highlights specific schools and school districts in the state.

The group has called on people to fight the "Woke agenda" by reporting spots of their own.

A conservative group in Missouri has launched an online map singling out what they claim are "hot spots" of "woke activity."

The Liberty Alliance, which brands itself as an organisation "committed to fighting back against the Woke agenda that is permeating all across Missouri," now hosts a "heat map" with pinned destinations on its webpage.

As of press time, the map featured pins of 12 areas in Missouri that the organization highlighted — all of which contain links to happenings in schools or school districts. Many of the pins redirect users to videos alleging that educational institutes in Missouri were pushing critical race theory.

"The first step in fighting back is uncovering their crazy ideas — from Critical Race Theory to grooming toddlers with sexually explicit books," Liberty Alliance wrote on its website. "That is why we have officially launched the Woke Heat Map — an interactive tool designed to expose the insane actions of the radical Left."

The organization added that the map will "alert Missourians of craziness happening in their own communities."

Critical race theory (CRT) is an academic framework that looks at how America's history of racism and discrimination continues to impact the country today. CRT has also been turned into a GOP talking point and a lucrative fundraising buzzword for the right.

The use of "woke" as a pejorative term has also been seized upon by some far-right figures.

For instance, former President Donald Trump's media company is branding its proposed streaming service as a "non-woke alternative" for conservatives. Earlier this month, billionaire Elon Musk said he was wading into politics to stop the "woke mind virus" from destroying civilisation.

Spencer Bone, Liberty Alliance's executive director, said in an interview that the initiative would help to trace any "crazy action taken by a crazy leftist."

The organization's website also asks for people to submit their own evidence of "woke efforts" in order to "expose the radical Left." "Is there something insane happening in your community? We want to know about it," reads the preamble to the organization's submission form.

Liberty Alliance is currently registered as a social welfare organisation and is not considered a political organization. In August 2020, the Missouri Ethics Commission dismissed a complaint by the state's Democratic Party, which claimed that Liberty Alliance was behaving like a political action committee.



