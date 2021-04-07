A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on March 9, 2021 in Athens, Ohio.
Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
  • A factory for Emergent BioSolutions has produced 150 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.
  • The doses remain unused because regulators haven't certified the factory to distribute the shots.
  • Last month it was revealed this facility botched 15 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 
  • For more stories visit Business Insider.

A Baltimore factory that botched the production of 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine hasn't been able to distribute any of its doses because of a certification issue, according to The New York Times.

The factory for Emergent BioSolutions, a biotech firm that's known for producing anthrax vaccines, has produced at least 150 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses — none of which have been used, The Times reported.

The manufacturng plant ruined 15 million vaccine doses last month of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when an employee reportedly mixed up vaccine ingredients.

The mistake came only a month after the vaccine had gained authorization in the US. At the time, the company said it planned to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June and 1 billion within the year.

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.