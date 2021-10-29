Facebook – the company – is now Meta.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change on Thursday.

The name of one of its products, the Facebook site, no longer fitted a company with bigger ambitions, he said.

The products Meta owns, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, will not change their names.

When in motion, Meta's infinity-style logo is shown swallowing those product brands.

"It is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do," Zuckerberg said. "From now on we're going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first."

Describing its new brand, the company formerly known as Facebook quotes its CEO somewhat less bluntly.

"Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything that we're doing today, let alone in the future," Zuckerberg says in Meta's detailed explanation of its new name."Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company, and I want to anchor our work and identity on what we're building toward."

The underlying products that make up Meta, most notably Whatsapp, Instagram, and the Facebook website, are not changing their identities.

Yet the new infinity-style logo of Meta literally subsumes the brands it owns in one of its animated forms.

Here's what that looks like:

"Unlike traditional brand design processes, we designed this symbol to live in motion and 3D," said the design team behind it. "It is designed to be experienced from different perspectives and interacted with. It can resemble an M for 'Meta', and also at times an infinity sign, symbolizing infinite horizons in the metaverse.

"The Meta symbol was designed to dynamically live in the metaverse — where you can move through it and around it. It can take on infinite textures, colors and movement, capturing the creativity and imagination of a 3D world. It was also important that the symbol take on a blue gradient and pull in the color of our core products, connecting our future to our company’s origins."

Facebook's stock ticker will change from FB to MVRS on 1 December. Though it is not changing its corporate structure, it will change how it reports financial performance.

"Starting with our results for the fourth quarter of 2021, we plan to report on two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs," the company said.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

