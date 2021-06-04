Donald Trump Mark Zuckerberg
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty
  • Facebook has decided to suspend former US President Donald Trump's account for at least 2 years.
  • Trump's account will be reinstated pending an evaluation to assess whether "the risk to public safety has receded."
  • The decision follows the Oversight Board's ruling to uphold Facebook's initial decision to suspend Trump's account following the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Facebook has banned former US President Donald Trump for two years.

The Washington Post said on Friday that it plans to suspend former president Donald Trump for two years following his comments inciting violence in the wake of the Capitol insurrection on January. 6.

The Post said the social media giant will only reinstate him "if the risk to public safety has receded," according to a blog post on the company’s website.

Facebook's new policy refers specifically to the behaviour of public figures during periods of heightened violence or unrest, according to the blog post. Facebook says it will now initiate a series of time-bound suspensions for violators, starting with a one-month suspension, and look to experts to help reevaluate the situation.

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.