Facebook employees were locked out of buildings and conference rooms amid a massive outage.

On Monday, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went dark around 17:00 SA time.

The global outages have continued for more than 6 hours.

Facebook employees are struggling to access office systems, due to the widespread outage, according to reports.



Sheera Frenkel, a New York Times Tech Reporter, tweeted that some employees couldn't get into buildings Monday morning.

According to one Facebook employee, some showed up at the office to evaluate the extent of the outage but were locked out of the buildings because their badges to access doors weren't working, Frenkel said. Insider could not immediately confirm how widespread this particular issue may be.

Other employees were unable to access conference rooms within the offices, Insider confirmed.

"It's mayhem over here, all internal systems are down too," Philip Crowther, a reporter for the Associated Press, reported on Twitter. Facebook employees are communicating internally via text message and Outlook email, he added.

Facebook began experiencing major worldwide outages across many of its apps, including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, on Monday morning.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," Facebook said in a Tweet.

